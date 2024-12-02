Vikrant Massey's Net Worth and Filmography as He Announces Break from Acting

Hyderabad: In a surprise announcement that left fans and industry insiders shocked, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey revealed his decision to take a break from acting. The 12th Fail actor took to Instagram early on a Monday morning to share the news, expressing his gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your incredible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father, and a son. And also as an actor,” he wrote, leaving fans reflective of his remarkable journey in the Indian entertainment industry.

Despite his retirement announcement, Massey will still appear in three films set to release in 2025, marking his final appearances on the big screen. As the news sinks in, let us take a closer look at the versatile actor's illustrious career, his impressive net worth, and his other personal details.

A Journey from Television to Bollywood

Vikrant Massey's acting career began with television, where he became well-known for his roles in popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. However, his aspirations led him to transition into Bollywood, where he quickly established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Known for his nuanced performances, Vikrant brought complexity to every character he portrayed.

His career took off with a standout performance in Lootera (2013), where he played the role of a sensitive and conflicted man alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. His portrayal of a social worker in Chhapaak (2020) and his role in Haseen Dillruba (2021), a film that blended suspense with romance, earned him significant praise. One of the major highlights of his career was his portrayal in 12th Fail (2023), a film that resonated deeply with audiences and became a massive success. His ability to portray vulnerability, strength, and relatability made him a favourite among both critics and fans.

Other significant films include Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), Ginny Weds Sunny (2020), and Cargo (2020). Massey's diverse roles across genres and platforms (including OTT) helped him carve a niche as an actor committed to the art and craft of it rather than commercial success alone.

Vikrant Massey's Net Worth and Career Earnings

With a career spanning over a decade, Vikrant Massey has built an impressive portfolio, both creatively and financially. His current net worth is estimated to be between Rs 20-26 crores. Reports suggest that Massey commands Rs 1-2 crores per film, with his popularity in the industry consistently growing.

His wealth comes from a combination of his acting earnings, brand endorsements, and personal investments. Massey also earned significantly from his time in television, where he reportedly had a Rs 35 lakh-per-month contract before leaping to films. His strategic choices and versatile roles have made him a sought-after actor, even as he opts for selective projects.

Luxurious Lifestyle: Cars, Property, and More

The Bollywood actor is known for his minimalist lifestyle. He and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, reside in a stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, which they purchased in 2020. The home boasts a Bohemian aesthetic with earthy tones, modern furnishings, and curated art pieces – all reflecting Vikrant's love for aesthetics and simplicity.

In addition to his beautiful home, Vikrant owns a range of vehicles, including a Volvo S90, valued at Rs 60.4 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, priced at Rs 8.4 lakh, and a Ducati Monster motorcycle worth over Rs 12 lakh.

Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Projects

Though he has announced a break, fans can still look forward to a couple of more releases featuring Vikrant Massey. He will next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, which will feature him alongside Shanaya Kapoor. He also has Zero Se Restart in his kitty.