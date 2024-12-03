Vikrant Massey Sets the Record Straight on Retirement: 'My Post Has Been Misinterpreted'

Hyderabd: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, known for his impressive performances in films like Chhapaak and Cargo, created a stir on social media earlier this week with a cryptic post hinting at taking a break from acting. The post, which spoke of recalibrating and spending time with family, led many to believe that the actor was retiring from the industry. However, Vikrant has now addressed the confusion and clarified that he has not quit acting, but is instead taking a temporary hiatus to focus on his mental and physical health.

On Monday, Vikrant had written about the need to 'recalibrate' and return to his roots as a husband, father, and son. His post read, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home." This fuelled speculation that the actor was retiring from the film industry.

However, on Tuesday, Vikrant emphasised that acting is his passion and has shaped his life in profound ways. "Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted," he explained.

Vikrant assured his fans that this break was temporary and that he would return when the time felt right. Hours after posting his message, he attended a special screening of his film The Sabarmati Report in Parliament, where he watched the film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Members of Parliament. The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling it "the highest point of my career."

The Sabarmati Report, a film about the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident, features Vikrant in a pivotal role alongside Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films.