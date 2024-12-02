Vikrant Massey Quits Acting? Fans Can Hope for His Comeback. Read Why

Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey, widely acclaimed for his diverse roles across television and films, has announced that he will be last seen on screen in 2025. At 37, the actor shared this emotional decision with his fans through an Instagram post on Monday morning, signalling at a break in his remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

Massey, who has been a part of popular TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Qubool Hai, and Balika Vadhu, made his film debut in 2013 with Lootera and went on to become a favourite in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, Half Girlfriend, A Death In The Gunj, Haseen Dilruba, and the sleeper hit 12th Fail. His versatility as an actor earned him widespread praise and recognition, especially in recent years, where he starred in critically acclaimed films and shows, cementing his place in the film industry.

Reflecting on his decision, Vikrant shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing his gratitude for the support he has received from his fans. "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it is time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor," Vikrant wrote.

He further elaborated that 2025 will mark his final year in the industry, stating, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last two movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted." Vikrant's fans have been left in shock by the announcement, but they have also expressed their understanding and respect for his decision to focus on his family.

Why Fans Still Have Hopes for Vikrant Massey's Return

Many fans are holding onto the hope that the actor will soon make a return to the screen after his heartfelt social media post. In his message, Massey did not mention retiring from acting but expressed a desire to focus more on his family life, hinting that he may return when the time is right. Fans reacted with support and excitement, with one writing, "More power to you, Vikrant! Already looking forward to you bouncing back."

Others speculated about his future ventures, with one fan suggesting, "I know you will be coming as a director or producer now," while another wrote, "Do come back whenever you are ready again."

Currently, Vikrant is busy with three upcoming projects: Zero Se Restart, Yaar Jigri, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Despite his retirement announcement, these projects will mark his final appearances before he steps away from the limelight. Massey married actor Sheetal Thakur in 2022, and in February 2024, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

