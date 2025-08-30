Vikram Prabhu Reveals How He Missed His First Chance To Work With Anushka Shetty In Rudhramadevi

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu, who is set to make his Telugu debut with Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited action drama Ghaati, recently opened up about a missed opportunity to share the screen with the actress nearly a decade ago. Speaking during a media interaction, the actor revealed that he was originally offered the role of Gona Ganna Reddy in Gunasekhar's period epic Rudhramadevi (2015) - a role that eventually went to Allu Arjun.

"Director Gunasekhar sir first narrated the role of Gona Ganna Reddy to me, but at that time, I couldn't take it up due to personal reasons. Later, Allu Arjun sir played it, and he did absolute justice to the character," Vikram said. He also added that missing out on that project meant missing the chance to work alongside Anushka Shetty for the first time, something he regretted but has now made up for with Ghaati.

Interestingly, Vikram confessed that working with Anushka was one of the big reasons that excited him about this film. "I am a huge admirer of Anushka ma'am. She is such a sweet person and at the same time, incredibly powerful. She can emote volumes with just her eyes," he shared.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is set against a unique fictional world that the filmmaker meticulously built for the script. Vikram revealed that Krish not only narrated the story but also gave him a detailed presentation about his role, Desi Raju, and explained why he had written the character with him in mind. "That gave me so much happiness and confidence. His vision and clarity convinced me to say yes immediately," he said.

The film also marks Vikram's official entry into Tollywood. Calling himself a longtime fan of Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, the actor said he was thrilled to finally be doing a direct Telugu film. He further promised that Ghaati will showcase action sequences very different from what audiences have seen him perform earlier, supported by stunning visuals from cinematographer Manoj and music from composer Sagar.

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, Ghaati is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on September 5.