Vikas Sethi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Dies at 48

Hyderabad: Vikas Sethi, a prominent Indian television actor celebrated for his roles in the 2000s, has tragically passed away at the age of 48. Sethi, known for his work in hit shows, such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, died from a cardiac arrest on September 8. According to reports, he passed away in his sleep after suffering a massive heart attack.

Sethi's career spanned both television and films. He gained recognition with his performances in popular daily soaps and also appeared in the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played Robbie, Kareena Kapoor's friend in college. He further showcased his talent in films like Deewaanapan and the 2019 Telugu hit ISmart Shankar. His last notable appearance on television was in the fourth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye, where he competed with his then-wife, Amita.

The actor, born on May 12, 1976, had been quite inactive on social media since May. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among his fans, who have expressed their condolences online. Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and their twin sons. The family is yet to release an official statement regarding his passing.