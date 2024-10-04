Vijay's Thalapathy 69 Pooja Ceremony Complete; Filming Begins Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, officially kicked off today with a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai, marking the beginning of what promises to be one of Vijay's most significant films. Held in an intimate yet grand setting, the event was attended exclusively by the film's cast and crew. Vijay, the lead star of the project, made a brief appearance, greeting everyone and holding a formal meeting with key members of the production team before heading to the set.

A source close to the production told a newswire, "The Thalapathy 69 pooja went smoothly, and the event has concluded. Shooting is on track to begin tomorrow as planned. Fans can expect glimpses of the ceremony by this evening."

Adding to the excitement, the makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease Thalapathy Vijay's fans with a post from his latest release The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Filming for Thalapathy 69 begins tomorrow with a vibrant dance number featuring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde. A massive set has been built in Kerala's Payyanur for the song sequence.

Thalapathy 69 was officially announced in September, with more details expected soon. Vijay, who has confirmed this project, will be his last film before fully transitioning into politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautam Vasudev Menon. Bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, it is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK.