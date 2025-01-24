Vijay's Thalapathy 69 First Look Release Date Locked

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Vijay has official announced that he would be leaving behind cinema for politics. But not before he presents his fans with another cinematic experience of Thalapathy 69, which has been under production. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film went on floors last October, and today, months down the line, the makers released an interesting update. The team behind Thalapathy 69 is ready to drop the first look of the movie much earlier than expected.

Taking to social media, KVN Productions, the banner behind Thalapathy 69, shared an update about the project. They revealed that 69% of the film has been completed so far. An exciting detail is that the team will unveil the first look of Thalapathy 69 on January 26, in celebration of Republic Day. In a post on X, the makers wrote, "Update oda vandhurkom 🤗, 69% completed ███░░, #Thalapathy69FirstLookOnJan26 🔥."

The makers are likely to reveal the title along with the first look, though Naalaiya Theerpu is being speculated as the title for Vijay's upcoming film. The movie, headlined by Vijay, also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The ensemble cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and Mamitha Baiju in important roles.

Anirudh has been composing the music for the film, while cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan. Vijay supposed last outing as actor is billed as a pan-India release. Tamil aside, Thalapathy 69 will be released in Telugu and Hindi. The makers are eyeing a release in October 2025.