Vijay's Thalapathy 69: Countdown To Exciting Cast Reveal Begins - Don't Miss The Announcement Video!

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Excitement surrounds Vijay's upcoming film, Thalapathy 69, as KVN Productions prepares to reveal the cast soon. Speculation suggests Bobby Deol may play the main antagonist, marking his second Tamil film, as production begins this week.

Vijay's Thalapathy 69: Countdown To Exciting Cast Reveal Begin (Photo: ANI, KVN Productions)

Hyderabad: The excitement around Vijay's upcoming film, Thalapathy 69, is palpable as the makers prepare to share a significant update shortly. KVN Productions, the banner behind the project, recently took to social media to announce that a cast reveal is on the horizon.

Scheduled to commence shooting this week, Thalapathy 69 is generating considerable buzz. Before the filming kicks off, the producers have decided to tease the cast announcement in an engaging manner. Instead of unveiling the entire cast in one go, they plan to reveal updates over the next three days, starting today at 5 PM.

On Instagram, KVN Productions shared a playful teaser, stating, "Heard of 'Ulla Veliya' game? Let's see whether your guesses are on point...#Thalapathy69CastReveal from today 5 PM." This clever approach has sparked intrigue and speculation among fans.

There are growing rumours that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will play the main antagonist in Thalapathy 69. While an official confirmation is still awaited, industry insiders indicate that Deol's involvement is highly likely. If these speculations hold true, this film will mark Deol's second foray into Tamil cinema. He is also set to appear as the villain in the upcoming fantasy epic Kanguva, where he will face off against Suriya.

Director H Vinoth is reportedly set to begin production on Thalapathy 69 by the end of this week. This film holds significant importance for Vijay, as it will be his last cinematic project before he fully commits to his political aspirations. As the anticipation builds, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the cast unfolds in the coming days.

