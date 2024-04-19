Vijay's Hand Injured While Filming GOAT in Russia? His Lok Sabha Poll Voting Look Triggers Rumours

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Vijay's Lok Sabha Voting Amidst Hand Injury Triggers Rumours of Accident during GOAT Shoot

Actor Vijay returns from Russia to cast his vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election amidst filming for his movie GOAT. Despite an injury sustained during filming, he faced challenges at the polling booth due to enthusiastic fans and media attention.

Hyderabad: South actor Vijay serves as an inspiration to many, with fans eagerly following both his on-screen performances and off-screen messages. Proud to be a citizen of India, Vijay fulfilled his democratic duty by voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Despite filming for his upcoming movie GOAT in Russia, Vijay returned to Chennai on election day (April 19). Amidst the usual fanfare, all eyes were on the actor's hand injury this time around.

Initially planning to head straight to the polling booth from the airport, Vijay changed course and stopped by his house before appearing at the polling booth to cast his vote. Upon his arrival, fans gave a grand reception to the actor, leading the actor to face challenges while exercising his democratic right due to the presence of enthusiastic fans and media. Snapped by paparazzi, Vijay's hand with a bandage sparked speculation among the public.

The Leo actor could be seen exhausted and dull while casting his vote, most probably due to his recent travel back from Russia. However, it was later revealed that Vijay had sustained a minor injury while shooting for GOAT in Russia. The exact details regarding the cause of his injury still remain undisclosed.

Having wrapped up the Russia shoot for GOAT, Vijay reportedly filmed an intense action sequence for director Venkat Prabhu's latest project during the latest schedule.

