Vijay's GOAT Trailer Set To Break The Internet With High-Octane Action On THIS Date - See Poster

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The makers of Vijay's highly anticipated film Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) have announced the release date of the trailer. The trailer announcement poster teases intense action and excitement, driving fans into a frenzy online.

Vijay's GOAT Trailer (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Vijay in the lead role, have revealed the release date of the trailer on Thursday. The trailer is set to release on August 17 at 5 PM. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The film's lead actor Vijay took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer announcement poster. The poster teases high-octane action, featuring Vijay in a suave and intense avatar, hinting at a gripping narrative. The poster's dynamic design, with a fast-paced train in the background, hints at a plot filled with action, and intrigue.

Vijay, a dominant force in Tamil cinema, continues his streak of delivering blockbuster hits, and GOST seems poised to be another feather in his cap. The trailer's release date sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting, "Waiting!!" Another wrote, "I am waiting, Thalaivaa." A user commented, "My favourite actor Thalapaty sir." Others dropped red heart and fire emojis, highlighting their excitement for the highly anticipated project.

Apart from Vijay, the science fiction actioner also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Sneha, Vaibhav, Prashanth, Premji, Ajmal, Mohan, and Jayaram among others. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 5.

With the trailer release date now set, the countdown begins for fans who are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what promises to be an explosive film. Keep your alarms set and your screens ready because the GOAT trailer is just around the corner!

