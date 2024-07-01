Vijay Varma Reveals Insights on Mirzapur's Intimate Scene with Shweta Tripathi Aka Golu

Hyderabad: Mirzapur's second season concluded on a major cliffhanger, leaving many unsolved queries. One of them was the scene between Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and Chote Tyagi (played by Vijay Varma), in which they go on an adventure and the latter experiences a sensual awakening. Fans of Mirzapur were taken aback by the revelation and left wondering how their intense chemistry and tension would develop. Many suspected if it was he or his wicked twin, Bade.

In an exclusive interview with a news portal, Vijay analyses the much-discussed private moment between Chote and Golu ahead of the release of Mirzapur season 3. "There was this boy in that moment who is completely enamoured with this girl and has big, innocent eyes. He also has a romantic mindset. He most likely discovered something about himself at that point, he remembers, adding, "that was her as the teacher there."

Although this scene seems like it might come from an erotica, according to Vijay, "this is exactly how life plays out." "Our partners teach us a great deal. Early on, you don't really learn everything on your own, particularly when it comes to sexuality," he notes. He further said, "You become a man when you encounter a particular type of energy.

The Lust Stories and Dahaad actor discusses his involvement in the action by saying, "He starts beating himself when Golu gives him the belt and commands maaro." Guru, the filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh, burst out laughing at my suggestion of the scene. I told him, "This guy doesn't understand what she's saying."