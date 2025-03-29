Vijay Varma On Ups and Downs In Relationship: 'Enjoy Them Like Ice Cream...'

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Varma remains in the headlines for his stellar performances in various projects and his impeccable fashion sense. The Mirzapur star, however, has been the subject of much discussion regarding his personal life of late. While there’s a lot of speculation about his alleged romance with Tamannaah Bhatia coming to an end, the actor recently opened up about his views on relationships during an event in Mumbai.

Vijay shared a refreshing and light-hearted perspective on relationships at the event. The Darlings actor offered insights on how to stay happy despite life's ups and downs. When asked about the nature of relationships, Vijay compared them to ice cream with different flavours—some sweet, others salty. He advised that it's best to accept and enjoy whatever comes your way and to make the most of every moment. Speaking to a news outlet, Vijay said, "When it comes to relationships, I think if you enjoy them like ice cream, you will be very happy. That means whatever flavour comes, you embrace it and run with it."

Earlier this month, news surfaced suggesting that Tamannaah and Vijay had ended their two-year relationship. While neither of them has publicly addressed the breakup on their social media platforms. Vijay and Tamannaah's dating rumours started when a video from a New Year’s Eve party went viral in 2023. The duo was seen having a gala time and sharing a kiss as they welcomed the New Year together. The couple confirmed their relationship during the promotions of Lust Stories 2 after a brief period of hush-hush romance. This was followed by frequent outings together at events, movie screenings, date nights, and other social gatherings.

In 2024, Tamannaah made their relationship official by referring to Vijay as her “happy place.” Soon after, Vijay also expressed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews. The two first shared screen space in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, where they reportedly became close during the filming process.

On the work front, Vijay was seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack last August. The actor has a series of exciting projects lined up. His upcoming roles include Ul Jalool Ishq (a romantic drama) and Matka King, along with a significant role in the highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 4.