Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia Exude Charm as They Step out Together for a Dinner Date - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia(ANI image)

Bollywood's IT couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted in the city together after a long time. The two were papped as they headed out of an eatery in Mumbai.

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, continue to exude major relationship golas. The couple is frequently seen on social media showering love on each other for their victories, and they continue to draw attention to themselves during public appearances. Recently, after a long period, Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted together as they went out for dinner in Mumbai.

On May 7, the couple was seen in the city in a casual-cool style. The paparazzi photographed the couple as they exited One, a prominent restaurant owned by Indian batsman Virat Kohli. In the videos, the two can be seen smiling and obliging to the paps' request for pictures. They responded to the photographers' requests by posing together.

Before boarding their car, Bhatia kindly waved to the cameras and posed for some solo shots. Tamannaah oozed traditional charm on the special night, clad in a peach and white outfit with loose hair and minimal makeup. In contrast, her boyfriend Vijay looked effortlessly elegant in a white shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

As soon as the pictures and videos were uploaded on social media, it went viral, drawing the attention of their fans. Their admirers praised the couple for their chemistry and simplicity. Several social media users also added heart-eye and red-heart emojis to the comments section of the posts made by paparazzi on their handles.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Bollywood's beloved combo, continue to captivate fans with their warm relationship and mutual encouragement. Tamannaah is currently riding high on the success of her latest horror comedy, Aranmanai, which has made waves in India, grossing an astonishing Rs 10 crore since its release. Vijay praised her success on Instagram, posting the film's earnings and complimenting her accomplishments. Tamannaah replied by re-sharing the post with three red heart emoticons, highlighting their bond and mutual support.

Their public spottings have sparked attention, with followers closely tracking their outings and candid moments. Talking about his lady love, Vijay previously mentioned her important assistance in both the personal and professional sides of his life, emphasising her industry knowledge and ability to provide perspective has helped him immensely. The two met on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

