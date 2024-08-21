ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja Beats Crew and Laapataa Ladies To Become Most-Viewed Indian Film on Netflix in 2024

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja continues to captivate audiences, recently earning the title of the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix for 2024. The film, which hit theaters on June 14 and made its Netflix debut on July 12, has achieved an impressive 18.6 million views, surpassing previous chart-toppers like Kareena Kapoor Khan's Crew and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Maharaja, Sethupathi's 50th film, has resonated with viewers through its compelling narrative and exceptional performances. The story follows a barber, portrayed by Sethupathi, whose life is shattered when his daughter Lakshmi goes missing. The film’s suspenseful plot and emotional depth have been widely acclaimed, drawing comparisons to the popular Drishyam series for its intricate storytelling.

In addition to its digital success, Maharaja has made significant strides at the box office as well, minting over Rs 107 crore domestically and becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. It has excelled worldwide too, emerging as the top Tamil grosser in the USA and surpassing the $1 million mark in Malaysia and the Gulf region.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala praised the film's success on social media, calling it a "Blockbuster everywhere." With its impressive box office performance and record-setting Netflix views, Maharaja has solidified its place as a major hit in 2024.