Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star Continues to Dominate Prime Video Chart after Theatrical Setback

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

The Family Star Shines Bright on Amazon Prime Video after Theatrical Setback
The Family Star has been dominating the charts for over 10 days since its release in the OTT space(Photo: T-Series Telugu)

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's The Family Star initially struggled in theatres but has experienced a revival on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been dominating the charts for over 10 days since its release in the OTT space.

Hyderabad: The Telugu film The Family Star, which failed to grab audiences in theatres, has been dominating the charts for over 10 days on Amazon Prime Video. The Parasuram Petla directorial, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's The Family Star initially struggled in theatres but has experienced a revival on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been dominating the charts for over 10 days since its release in the OTT space.
The Family Star Continues to Dominate Prime Video Chart (Screen Grab Amazon Prime Video App)

While the movie's performance at the box office was not so good, its fortunes have taken a dramatic turn in the OTT space, leaving many surprised. The movie's renewed success has sparked a growing demand for a Hindi-dubbed version, which would cater to a broader audience base. Interestingly, the makers had earlier planned to release the film in Hindi and Malayalam languages during its theatrical run, but the poor box office response likely derailed those plans.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's The Family Star initially struggled in theatres but has experienced a revival on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been dominating the charts for over 10 days since its release in the OTT space.
The Family Star Continues to Dominate Prime Video Chart (Screen Grab Amazon Prime Video App)

The Family Star also boasts an impressive lineup of actors including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu, and Vennela Kishore. The film's narrative revolves around Govardhan, played by Vijay Deverakonda, a devoted family man and architect who goes to great lengths to support his loved ones. His life takes a romantic turn when he meets Idhu, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, who becomes a house tenant and eventually, his love interest.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music director of the film is Gopi Sundar. As the film continues to trend on Amazon Prime Video, fans are eagerly awaiting a Hindi version, which could potentially introduce the movie to a wider audience. The unexpected success of The Family Star on the OTT has left everyone in surprise.

