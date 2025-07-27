ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Trailer Out: Fans Go Wild Over Action-Packed Spy Thriller

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom trailer is packed with action and emotion, earning strong fan reactions ahead of its July 31 release.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, has finally been released. Launched at a grand event in Tirupati, the trailer was later shared by Vijay himself on social media, sparking massive excitement among fans. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, Kingdom is an intense action drama where Vijay plays an undercover spy caught in a dangerous mission.

In the trailer, Vijay appears as Surya, a spy who finds himself on a mission that takes him into enemy territory. What begins as a risky assignment soon takes a dark turn as he ends up in prison, only to form an unexpected bond with the very people he was sent to fight. The film promises action, emotions, betrayal, and a fight for redemption - all packed into a gripping storyline.

Fans and film celebrities are already showering the trailer with praise. Actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran was among the first to react, posting, "G.O.W.T.A.M T.I.N.N.A.N.U.R.I 🔥🔥🔥... Holy smoking blazes! What sambhavam have you cooked man?! Excited maxxx! Vijay D is clearly going to be unleashed!"

On social media, fans couldn't hold back their excitement either. Comments like "This is exactly what we expect from VD – power-packed visuals, strong emotions, stunning frames, and gripping music" and "This isn't a Hollywood film, trust me. It's actually a Telugu film called Kingdom" flooded timelines. The trailer's visuals and Anirudh Ravichander's intense background score have been especially appreciated.

Adding to the hype, the film was recently cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating. The production house, Sithara Entertainments, posted, "The gun is loaded. And the rage is real. BLAZING ALL GUNS with a U/A Certificate. Let the rampage begin." Kingdom also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Manish Chaudhary in key roles. The film was initially scheduled to release in March, then May, and then July 4. It is now officially set to hit theatres on July 31.

The film's teaser had already built buzz with its dramatic tagline: "From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king." The movie is a part of a planned two-part series, with the second installment yet to begin production. Anirudh Ravichander's music, Navin Nooli's editing, and Neeraja Kona's costumes will take the film to another level. As if that wasn't enough, there are three of the best stunt directors working on this film and they are Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza, and Real Satis, which should deliver some nail-biting stuff.

