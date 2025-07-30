Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Releases Tomorrow: Advance Booking, Runtime, Certification - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Kingdom, the spy action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, is all set for a grand worldwide release on July 31, 2025. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this intense, action-packed film has already stirred excitement across India and overseas. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in pivotal roles.

Massive Buzz and Record Advance Bookings

In India, Kingdom has already crossed the 100K tickets mark on Book My Show. The movie is currently trending at the top of the online ticketing platform, with 6.74K tickets sold in the last one hour alone. Over 196,100 users have marked interest in the film, indicating a strong day-one turnout.

The USA premieres have set a new benchmark, with total pre-sales reaching $485K. A total of 22,571 tickets have been sold for 798 shows across 223 locations, and the film is heading for a massive $700K–$800K opening. Many screens in AMC, Regal, and other chains have reported full occupancy, a rare feat for an Indian film.

U/A Certificate and Runtime Details

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Kingdom a U/A rating, making it suitable for audiences aged 16 and above. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, promising an immersive and emotionally driven action drama.

Story, Characters, and Setting

In Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda plays an undercover agent who infiltrates a deadly gang to uncover secrets tied to his estranged brother, portrayed by Satyadev. The film blends patriotism, betrayal, and intense family conflict against a visually rich backdrop that includes Sri Lanka. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is known for his impactful storytelling (Jersey), has churned out a raw bold story that is expected to to elevate Vijay as a "masala hero."

Music, action, and technicality.

This is Anirudh Ravichander's second project with the director after jersey and with Vijay Deverakonda, it is his first. The BGM is greatly appreciated, especially after the trailer released (which they shared on 26th July), touching everyone's hearts with the full energy and emotional stimulation of his music.

The action scenes were choreographed by Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza, and Real Satis. Neeraja Kona handled the costumes, while Vijay Binni took care of the choreography.

Teaser and Trailer Impact

The teaser was released on February 12th, 2025, with star voiceovers in three languages: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, and Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi. Since the trailer was released on July 26th, during a special celebration event in Tirupati, fan excitement has grown even more. Some fans are saying this is Vijay's most powerful transformation to date.

Sharing a poster of the film, Vijay wrote "Suri is filled with rage. But me- Today, I am actually calm and content because of your love."

Two-Part Franchise and OTT Deal

Kingdom is being planned as a duology, making this the first installment of a high-stakes cinematic saga. The digital streaming rights have already been acquired by Netflix, ensuring a wide post-theatrical reach.

Kingdom has all the big bookings, strong cast, great visuals, emotional weight and amazing action, making it one of the biggest Indian releases of 2025.