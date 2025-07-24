Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Poster Teases High Drama Ahead of Trailer Release

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the big screen with Kingdom, one of the most talked-about films of the year. While fans were already aware that the trailer would be released on July 26, the excitement has only grown after the makers revealed a new and powerful poster. The poster provides a more in-depth look at Vijay's demanding character and teases the emotional and action elements of the film.

The poster has been shared on social media with the caption: "In 7 Days - the world of #KINGDOM will be all yours! In 2 days - Kingdom Trailer." He is seen with a distressed expression with his hands tied with handcuffs. Earlier, the actor had revealed trailer release date and venue, writing: "#KINGDOM Trailer is coming. JULY 26th - Tirupati"

However, the film has had its fair share of delays. Originally set for release on March 30, it was pushed to May and later July 4. Now, the makers have officially locked the theatrical release date as July 31, 2025. Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The visuals are being crafted by acclaimed cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John. Adding to its pan-India appeal, the film will release in Hindi as Saamrajya. Voiceovers by Jr NTR (Telugu), Suriya (Tamil), and Ranbir Kapoor (Hindi) in the teaser have helped it reach wider audiences. The Hindi version will be distributed by AA Films across North India.