Vijay Deverakonda Treats Fans with First Song from His Playlist Alaibalai on RWDY CULTure - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda dropped a song on his fans' request on his broadcast channel RWDY CULTure. The actor recently engaged with his fans via an online poll wherein he asked if they were interested in his playlist. As around 58.3 K fans voted to know his playlist, the actor obliged to their request.

The actor shared the song on his YouTube channel by the same name. Sharing the song, he wrote: "RWDY Culture's movement to bring the most talented artists from across our country on one platform begins today. Indian Telugu artist Ram Miriyala - is a household name in the Telugu states. Ram Miriyala has a powerful voice you can never forget and he performs one of his super hits- Alai Balai."

As soon as the actor dropped the song, his fans went gaga over him. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Lyrics stole my heart." Another one commented: "This song should be to all those who divide people with caste nd religion.. Too good song (sic)." Another fan wrote: "Wow sir mind blowing. I love this song."

Prior to this, Vijay reacted to a fan video wherein two girls said that they would start studying if Vijay Deverakonda replied on their video. Vijay not only reacted to the video but also promised to meet the fans provided they met a certain criteria. The actor responded to the Instagram users with the kindest message, promising to meet them if they scored 90% on their exams. "Get 90% and I'll meet you," responded the Arjun Reddy star.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Kushi, a romantic comedy starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. Saranya Ponvannan, Sharad Kelkar, Jayaram, and other actors played important roles in the film, which was directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics. However, Samantha and Vijay's sizzling on-screen chemistry drew much acclaim. Vijay will next appear in VD 12. Gowtam Tinnanur, of Jersey fame, is directing the film.