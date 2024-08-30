ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Shares His 'Hat Phase' Pics; Fans Speculate It Is Rashmika Mandanna Behind The Camera

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda's latest Instagram post, featuring his "hat phase," has sparked excitement among fans, who are speculating that Rashmika Mandanna, his rumoured girlfriend, took the photos.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna (Photo: IANS, ANI)

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of pictures of himself, each showcasing a different facet of his personality. The actor dropped the photos on his Instagram handle and simply captioned, "My hat phase. 2024." The post has since sparked a wave of excitement among his fans. The images feature the actor donning a variety of hats. Whether it's a casual beanie or a suave fedora, Deverakonda's hat game is on point.

However, it's not just the actor's fashion sense that has fans buzzing. As soon as the post was dropped, fans were quick to point fingers at none other than Rashmika Mandanna, Deverakonda's rumoured girlfriend. Comments like "CAMERA WOMAN IS RASHMIKA MANDANNA," "AB RASHMIKA KI POST AAYEGI THODI DER ME..." and "It's like a competition as to who spots Rashmika first" hint at the ongoing curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Deverakonda and Mandanna have been linked together on several occasions, and their social media presence only adds fuel to the fire. While neither of them has confirmed the status of their relationship, the rumours between the two keep fans eagerly anticipating any subtle clues.

Meanwhile, speaking of Deverakonda's professional front, he is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming spy action thriller, tentatively titled VD12. The first look poster of the movie featuring Deverakonda was out on August 2, and soon Mandanna reacted to his first look with a fire emoji. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 is scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 28, 2025.

