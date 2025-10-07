ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Says 'All Is Well' After Car Accident, Jokes Biryani Will Fix Everything

Vijay Deverakonda Assures Fans 'All Is Well' After Accident ( Photo: IANS )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : October 7, 2025 at 10:04 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda reassured his fans after his car met with an accident near Undavalli in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. The incident occurred while he was returning from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. According to media reports, a Bolero vehicle suddenly made a right turn, causing Vijay's Lexus to collide with it. The car sustained damage on the left side, but fortunately, no one was injured. Vijay and two others were in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. Vijay Deverakonda Assures Fans 'All Is Well' After Accident (Photo: Instagram) Soon after the incident, the actor's team filed a complaint with the local police for insurance purposes. The officials confirmed that the accident was minor and there were no casualties. Vijay quickly switched to another car and continued his journey.