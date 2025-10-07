ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Says 'All Is Well' After Car Accident, Jokes Biryani Will Fix Everything

Vijay Deverakonda assured fans he is safe after a minor car accident, joking that 'biryani and sleep' would fix everything.

Vijay Deverakonda Assures Fans 'All Is Well' After Accident
Vijay Deverakonda Assures Fans 'All Is Well' After Accident (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 10:04 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda reassured his fans after his car met with an accident near Undavalli in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. The incident occurred while he was returning from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon.

According to media reports, a Bolero vehicle suddenly made a right turn, causing Vijay's Lexus to collide with it. The car sustained damage on the left side, but fortunately, no one was injured. Vijay and two others were in the vehicle at the time of the mishap.

Soon after the incident, the actor's team filed a complaint with the local police for insurance purposes. The officials confirmed that the accident was minor and there were no casualties. Vijay quickly switched to another car and continued his journey.

A few hours later, Vijay took to Instagram to calm his fans. Sharing an update, he wrote, "All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine." Adding his signature humour, he said, "Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you."

The actor's light-hearted post went viral, bringing smiles to worried fans who had been concerned since the news of his accident broke. A video showing minor damage to his Lexus also surfaced online, confirming that the impact was not severe.

The accident comes just days after reports of Vijay's engagement to actress Rashmika Mandanna. While neither of them has confirmed the news publicly, reports suggest the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on October 3 and plan to marry in February 2026.

On the work front, Vijay has several films lined up, including Rowdy Janardhan and VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. He was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

