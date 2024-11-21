'You Think I Will Be Single?': Vijay Deverakonda Reignites Dating Rumours with Rashmika Mandanna as He Shares His Views on Love

Hyderabad: Known for his roles in Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda has earned a massive female fanbase and has also become one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. Despite his open nature and candidness in interviews, Vijay has largely kept his personal life private, particularly when it comes to his relationships. However, in a recent conversation, the actor shed some light on his love life, revealing that he is indeed in a relationship, but with a nuanced perspective on love itself.

For years, rumours have swirled around Vijay's relationship with his Dear Comrade co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. The duo's undeniable on-screen chemistry and their close bond off-screen have led to persistent speculations about their relationship. Though they never openly acknowledged the rumours, Vijay recently confirmed his status during an interview.

When asked about his love life, Vijay, who is 35, responded with a hint of humor, "You think I will be single?" He also confirmed that he had indeed dated his co-star. The actor also shared his idea of love which is far from the idealized, "unconditional" version often portrayed in movies. "My love comes with expectations," Vijay candidly shared, "I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised."

Vijay's perspective on love is as pragmatic as his views on marriage. When asked about the impact of marriage on one's career, he pointed out that while it might not interfere with a man's profession, for women, it can be more challenging, depending on the nature of their careers. His thoughts reflect a mature understanding of the complexities that come with balancing personal and professional lives, especially for women in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, Vijay also shared his approach to relationships, revealing that he doesn't believe in rushing into dates. Instead, he prefers to form a strong foundation of friendship before moving forward with anyone. "I only go out with someone after knowing them for a long time," he mentioned, indicating that trust and mutual understanding are central to any relationship he values.

As for the ongoing rumours about his relationship with Rashmika, their crackling chemistry in films like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade sparked speculation. The two, however, have never publicly confirmed or denied their relationship, leaving fans to continue guessing.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda recently featured in the romantic music video for Jasleen Royal’s track Sahiba, where he starred opposite Radhikka Madan. The song, set in a historical backdrop, beautifully captured their on-screen chemistry. Vijay is also gearing up for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 12, which has generated considerable excitement among his fans.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her major releases in the coming months. She will reprise her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, with the film slated for release on December 5. Additionally, Rashmika will be seen in Chhaava, where she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal, and in Sikandar, where she shares screen space with Salman Khan. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to release next Eid and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.