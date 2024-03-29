Vijay Deverakonda Reacts as Rashmika Mandanna Showers 'Much Love' on Family Star Trailer

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated trailer of Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, has dropped on Thursday and it promises a heartwarming romantic drama laced with action. After the release of the trailer, Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media handle to wish the team all the 'bestest' for the upcoming film, scheduled to hit the screens on April 5. Now, Vijay has reacted to her post, referring to it as the 'cutest'.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Vijay shared Rashmika's reaction to the Family Star trailer, wherein she wrote, "Aich!! (followed by smilies and a heart emoji) #familystar All the bestest. Much much muchhhhh love!! Looks maaaaad fun! April 5th the partaaaaaay starts. All the best guys." Reacting to her post, Vijay wrote, "Cutest (and attached a pink heart emoji)."

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram Story

In the film, Vijay portrays the role of an architect named Govardhan, and Indu, portrayed by Mrunal, is his tenant. A developing romance is hinted at in the trailer, featuring moments of lighthearted banter and a strong connection between the two. Vijay displays his unique charm and delivers clever lines, while Mrunal adds grace and allure to the screen. Additionally, the trailer offers a glimpse of thrilling action scenes, building excitement for the movie's overall atmosphere.

Family Star, under the direction of Parasuram Petla, marks Vijay Deverakonda's first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur. The movie, featuring a supporting cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also showcases a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, this film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.