Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 Celebs Booked In ED Probe Over Betting Endorsements

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 29 well-known personalities, including popular actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, in a money laundering probe linked to illegal online betting platforms. The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following multiple FIRs registered by the Telangana Police, especially by the Cyberabad Police.

The celebrities allegedly endorsed betting platforms such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365, which are accused of duping users and laundering crores through illegal gambling operations. According to ED sources, these celebrities and influencers may have received large endorsement fees without understanding the full legality of the platforms they promoted.

Some of the names mentioned include actors Nidhhi Agerwal, Manchu Lakshmi, Pranitha Subhash and television host Srimukhi, as well as influencers like Harsha Sai. The crackdown is reportedly based on a complaint from businessman Phanindra Sarma, who alleged celebrity endorsements misled users into financial losses with some of the accused claiming that they did not know the platforms featured were illegal.

As the concerned agency is currently examining their financial transactions and is likely to issue summons to all the accused in the coming days, Sarma's complaint will serve as the basis for the investigations. The case ranks as one of the largest clampdowns on celebrity emerging trends and social media-led promotions of online betting in India, setting further discussion on the role of public figures endorsing financial or gaming products.

While the inquiry continues, the ED's next step will be to ascertain the extent of "proceeds of crime" within these apps and the role of celebrities in possibly assisting the illegal activities.