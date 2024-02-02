Loading...

Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Family Star Gets New Release Date

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

The release of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer upcoming Telugu film Family Star is pushed to April. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the film was originally scheduled to hit theaters during Sankratnthi. Family Star will mark Vijay and Parsuram's second outing together after delivering a blockbuster in 2018 released Geetha Govindam.

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, director Parasuram Petla, and music composer Gopi Sunder, the formidable trio behind Geetha Govindam, have reunited for the Telugu film Family Star is known. Originally set for a Sankranthi 2024 release, the team had to postpone the date for reasons undisclosed. Recently, the makers revealed the new release date for the film which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

The announcement came through a poster featuring Vijay in a green striped t-shirt and a blue checkered lungi. The image captures him in motion with a sack on his shoulder and an Aadhaar card in his mouth, hinting at the milieu in which Parasuram has set the film in.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the banner behind Family Star, shared the poster on Instagram, announcing, "A blockbuster entertainment bonanza is on its way! 💥💥 April 5th, 2024, is your date to welcome our #FamilyStar into your hearts ♥️ #FamilyStarOnApril5th."

Last year, the title was revealed through a glimpse video portraying Vijay as a family man handling routine tasks. When Ajay Ghosh, who seemingly plays antagonist in the film mocks these activities, Vijay's character challenges the perception of masculinity before engaging in a powerful confrontation.

The film boasts cinematography by K.U. Mohanan, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh, and art direction by A.S. Prakash. Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with Vasu Varma serving as the creative producer. According to reports, the release date of Family Star was postponed to avoid the crowded Sankranthi season, which saw the simultaneous release of four major films, including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga, Venkatesh's Saindhav, and Teja Sajja's HanuMan.

