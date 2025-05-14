Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, have officially postponed its theatrical release. Initially scheduled to hit screens on May 30, the film will now release on July 4, as confirmed by the makers on Wednesday.

The announcement was made through Vijay Deverakonda's official X (formerly Twitter) account, where the actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture with director Gowtham Tinnanuri and a note that read, "To our dear audience, we wish to inform you the release of our film Kingdom, which was originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations."

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's X handle)

"We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way. With the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4," the note added.

The team also thanked producers Dil Raju and Nithin for their support and understanding throughout this time. "We are grateful to Dil Raju Garu and Nithin Garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind," the note ended.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's X handle)

Kingdom, written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, has music by Anirudh Ravichander and also includes Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in lead roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie is marketed as an action spy thriller and is the first part of a planned duology.