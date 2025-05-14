ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced

Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom has been postponed due to national tensions. The makers have now announced the new release date.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, have officially postponed its theatrical release. Initially scheduled to hit screens on May 30, the film will now release on July 4, as confirmed by the makers on Wednesday.

The announcement was made through Vijay Deverakonda's official X (formerly Twitter) account, where the actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture with director Gowtham Tinnanuri and a note that read, "To our dear audience, we wish to inform you the release of our film Kingdom, which was originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations."

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's X handle)

"We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way. With the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4," the note added.

The team also thanked producers Dil Raju and Nithin for their support and understanding throughout this time. "We are grateful to Dil Raju Garu and Nithin Garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind," the note ended.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's X handle)

Kingdom, written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, has music by Anirudh Ravichander and also includes Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in lead roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie is marketed as an action spy thriller and is the first part of a planned duology.

READ MORE

  1. VD12: Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama Is Now Titled Samrajya; Check Out the Teaser Here
  2. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda Among 25 Celebrities Booked for Promoting Betting Apps
  3. Illegal Betting Apps Case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications Post FIR

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, have officially postponed its theatrical release. Initially scheduled to hit screens on May 30, the film will now release on July 4, as confirmed by the makers on Wednesday.

The announcement was made through Vijay Deverakonda's official X (formerly Twitter) account, where the actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture with director Gowtham Tinnanuri and a note that read, "To our dear audience, we wish to inform you the release of our film Kingdom, which was originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations."

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's X handle)

"We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way. With the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4," the note added.

The team also thanked producers Dil Raju and Nithin for their support and understanding throughout this time. "We are grateful to Dil Raju Garu and Nithin Garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind," the note ended.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, New Release Date Announced (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's X handle)

Kingdom, written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, has music by Anirudh Ravichander and also includes Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in lead roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie is marketed as an action spy thriller and is the first part of a planned duology.

READ MORE

  1. VD12: Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama Is Now Titled Samrajya; Check Out the Teaser Here
  2. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda Among 25 Celebrities Booked for Promoting Betting Apps
  3. Illegal Betting Apps Case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications Post FIR

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAY DEVERAKONDAKINGDOM POSTPONEDKINGDOMKINGDOM FILM RELEASE DATEVIJAY DEVERAKONDA KINGDOM RELEASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.