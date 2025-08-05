ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Faces Ban Demands In Tamil Nadu Over 'Anti-Tamil' Content

Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom faces backlash in Tamil Nadu over alleged anti-Tamil content, prompting NTK-led protests and heightened tensions in Ramanathapuram.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST

Chennai/Ramanathapuram: The recently released Telugu film Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda, has sparked widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu, with protests breaking out across the state. The film, which hit theatres on July 31, has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil nationalist groups, particularly Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), over its alleged portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils in a negative light and for naming the film's antagonist after the Tamil deity Murugan.

NTK members have accused the makers of Kingdom of hurting Tamil sentiments and distorting the history and identity of Tamil people. As per the party, the name of the villain is profoundly insulting and an affront to Tamil religious and cultural beliefs since it is shared with Lord Murugan, a much-respected figure in Tamil heritage. The villainous portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils has additionally heightened the outrage.

Protests were reported outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu, with protesters calling for the immediate ban on the screening of the film. In Ramanathapuram, the agitation intensified as NTK cadres came to a local cinema hall, trying to prevent the screening of the film. Protesters raised slogans and surrounded the theatre, demanding a total stop to screenings.

Things turned worse when the police came to disperse the crowd. Reports suggest that a scuffle broke out between police and the protestors, which led to a tense standoff. Many more security personnel came to the scene to control the situation, and order was eventually restored. However, the situation in Ramanathapuram remains tense as there are still heavy police around theatres still screening the film.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but police are on a high state of alert to prevent any further outrage. Meanwhile, NTK has reiterated its demand for the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and impose a ban on Kingdom, claiming that it promotes anti-Tamil themes.

Political analysts believe that unless the filmmakers or the censor board provide some clarification, there will be more controversy around this film in the days ahead.

