Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalised With Dengue Ahead Of Kingdom Release?

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kingdom, has reportedly been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue fever. As per a newswire report, the actor has been admitted to a private hospital recently and is kept under observation by doctors. Sources indicate that although his health had become a cause of concern initially, he is now showing signs of improvement and is likely to be discharged by July 20.

An official word from Deverakonda's team is awaited. However, his sudden absence from the recent promotional events of Kingdom had already raised speculation among fans and media circles. This latest news now offers a possible explanation for his withdrawal from the spotlight in the days leading up to the film's release.

Kingdom, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, with actor Satyadev playing a pivotal role. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 31 and is being seen as a crucial turning point in Deverakonda's career. Despite the actor's health scare, sources close to the project have indicated that the release date remains unchanged.

The Anirudh Ravichander score for Kingdom has already taken hearts away, and promotional videos for the film have created a positive buzz on social media. But this movie is a big expectation, particularly because Deverakonda has been finding it hard to revive box office success in recent years.

Ever since the success of Taxiwaala in 2018, the actor has experienced a line of disappointing runs at the box office with movies like Dear Comrade, Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star. Although Dear Comrade drew critical acclaim, with particular focus on his performance, the movie was a commercial disappointment. Liger, as a pan-India movie and supported by Karan Johar, did not make an impact in any language.

To win back his fans, Deverakonda changed gears, accepting lighter, more emotionally charged roles. Yet, even those failed to deliver at the box office. Kingdom is now being considered his chance at redemption.