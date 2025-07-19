Vijay Deverakonda's Film Kingdom Gets Title For Hindi Release - Check

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the silver screen in a never-seen-before avatar with Kingdom, an action drama film that focuses on the themes of betrayal, vengeance, and redemption. The upcoming film is scheduled to release across India on July 31, and its Hindi version has officially been titled Saamrajya.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for the National Award-winning Jersey, Kingdom/Saamrajya features Deverakonda in a rugged and physically intense role. The story follows a man haunted by a violent past who is reluctantly thrust into leadership when the world around him begins to crumble.

"Saamrajya is about a man who never desired power but is forced to rise when everything he believes in falls apart. His scars don't just mark his battles; they tell the story of a fallen world, and maybe even its rebirth," said director Gowtam Tinnanuri, while speaking to the media about the film's emotional depth.

The film is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Aditya Bhatia (Adwise Movies) and Atul Rajani backing the Hindi version. In North India, the Hindi-dubbed version will be distributed by AA Films.

The recently released teaser has already created massive buzz, clocking in millions of views within hours. Lending voice to the teaser in their respective languages are Jr NTR (Telugu), Suriya (Tamil), and Ranbir Kapoor (Hindi).

In a recent interview with a newswire, Vijay Deverakonda shared how Ranbir Kapoor came on board for the teaser. "I just texted RK, and even before I could ask him, he said yes. I had told Sandeep [Reddy Vanga] that I wanted RK's voice in the Hindi teaser, and he had already informed him. RK said, 'Of course I'm doing your teaser, man,' even before I got to explain what it was. I was like 'I haven't even told you the idea yet'," Vijay said.

With the background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John. The film also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in supporting roles, and is will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.