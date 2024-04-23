Vijay Deverakonda Attends Bodyguard's Wedding Reception in Hyderabad - Watch

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda showed a heartwarming gesture by attending the wedding of his bodyguard Ravi in Hyderabad. Accompanied by his parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, the actor's presence at the event became a viral sensation on social media. A video from the occasion captured the memorable moments.

A video posted on X (previously known as Twitter), showed Vijay's parents attending the wedding ceremony and giving their blessings to the newlywed couple. Govardhan and Madhavi were elegantly attired in traditional outfits for the wedding celebration. Vijay was not a part of the wedding, however, he showed up at the reception.

Vijay sported a distinctive look for the reception. He was clad in a blue shirt paired with brown pants and wore a beanie. The Dear Comrade actor was welcomed with blue and red shawls. The video concluded with Vijay leaving the reception venue after taking photos with Ravi. The video was captioned, "The #VijayDeverakonda and his family attended the wedding of his personal guard, #Ravi, and blessed the beautiful couple."

In terms of Vijay's professional endeavours, he recently collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for the first time in director Parasuram's The Family Star. Despite the film's recent release in theatres, it received mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.

Currently, Vijay is gearing up to mesmerise fans with his upcoming project by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled VD 12. While the film's details remain undisclosed, speculations suggest it to be a spy-thriller featuring Vijay in the role of a police officer. As anticipation mounts for the film, discussions surrounding the female lead have sparked curiosity among fans.