Vijay Deverakonda Announces Family Star Teaser Release Date With Latest Poster

Hyderabad: The Vijay Deverakonda-starring film Family Star, directed by Parasuram, is one of his most awaited films. The romantic family drama will star Vijay alongside Mrunal Thakur for the first time. Recently, the actor posted an update regarding the film on social media.

Vijay took to X and shared the latest poster of the film, revealing the teaser release date. In the poster, we see Vijay's back towards the camera. The actor donned a light cream-coloured lungi paired with a purple t-shirt. The poster read: "TEASER 4th March 6:30 PM." Earlier, Vijay dropped a hint by writing just 'Teaser Coming' on his X handle in different languages.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the Mrunal and Vijay starter is bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mrunal Thakur is slated to begin filming the final schedule of the highly anticipated family drama with Vijay Deverakonda in Chennai. According to a source close to the actor, "Mrunal has already departed for Chennai to join Vijay and begin filming the final schedule of Family Star. The week-long shoot will take place in Chennai."

The film is set to hit theatres on April 5. Mrunal has earlier worked alongside actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Nani. She now collaborates with Vijay for the first time. Meanwhile, Mrunal last appeared in the love film Hi Nanna, which included south actor Nani in the key part. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. She will also be featured in the film titled Pooja Meri Jaan directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind, alongside Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent parts.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's recent film, Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, managed to struck a chord with the audiences. Vijay will next appear in VD 12. Gowtam Tinnanur, of Jersey fame, is directing the film.