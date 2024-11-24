Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's New Lunch Date Photo Takes Internet By Storm

Hyderabad: Speculations about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating have reignited after a photo of the two enjoying a meal surfaced online and went viral. In the image shared on X, Vijay is seen relishing his meal, while Rashmika, seated across the table with her back to the camera, appears focused on her dessert. A close-up shot shows her enjoying the treat, with the words "good food" written on the picture.

The photo was originally shared by Rashmika in August on her Instagram as part of her "Dear Diary" series. Captioned, "Sweet treats - describes a major part of my life," the post initially seemed to reflect her love for desserts but has now gained renewed attention. Fans are convinced that the photo confirms ongoing rumours about their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijay recently made a cryptic statement in an interview with a newswire, saying, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?" He also admitted to having dated a co-star in the past but chose not to disclose any names. Fans quickly speculated that his remarks pointed to Rashmika.

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming film VD 12, while Rashmika is preparing for the much-awaited release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun.