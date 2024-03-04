Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star Teaser Is Out - Watch

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming movie Family Star, directed by Parsuram and featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, unveiled its teaser on Monday. Fans eagerly await the release of the movie on April 5, 2024, as it promises to be a wholesome family entertainer that they have been anticipating.

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are looking forward to witnessing the charismatic duo sharing the screen in Family Star, heightening the anticipation for their dynamic performances. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 5, there have been rumours about Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance in Family Star, in addition to the presence of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles.

The makers further piqued excitement by unveiling the movie's first single, Nandanandanaa, through a lyrical video recently. Composed by Gopi Sundar, best known for his exceptional work in Geetha Govindam, the song has garnered a positive response from fans for its mesmerising and heartfelt soft beats.

Family Star guarantees to deliver a delightful family entertainment experience, combining romance, drama, and family values. Boasting a talented cast, an engaging storyline, and soul-stirring music, the movie is poised to win over the hearts of fans. With the release of the teaser, anticipation grows among fans eager to catch a glimpse into the world of Family Star.