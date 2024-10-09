Vignesh Shivan Is All Hearts for Nayanthara's Stunning Red Saree Look, Dedicates Romantic Song Raving about Her Beauty

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan never misses a chance to shower love on his actor-wife Nayanthara. The filmmaker could not stop gushing over his wife as she got decked up in a red traditional saree. Sharing a couple of pictures of the South beauty on his Instagram Stories, Vignesh dubbed her as the most beautiful woman on Earth, dedicating the song Nee En Ulaga Azhagiyae from the film Lesa Lesa.

Vignesh expressed his admiration by posting heart and teary-eyed emojis alongside a picture of her in the red saree. He affectionately captioned the post, "Nee En Ulaga Azhagiyae (You are a beauty queen)," reflecting his love for his wife. The pictures were first uploaded by Nayanthara on her Instagram handle.

Vignesh Shivan goes gaga over Nayanthara's latest traditional look (Instagram)

She was seen adorned in a vibrant red saree, complemented by traditional temple jewellery, matching bangles, and a striking sindoor. Her enchanting look drew widespread admiration, with her hubby praising her beauty with the Harris Jayaraj song. Talking about her look, the actor embraced a divine aesthetic, accentuating her features with heavy kohl around her eyes, and styled her hair in a neat bun, embellished with fresh jasmine flowers.

Vignesh Shivan gushes over Nayanthara's latest pictures (Instagram)

In a sweet suprise for the fans of the star couple, their wedding documentary is all set for release on Netflix very soon. The South Indian actor and her director-husband Vignesh are one of Tinsel Town's most beloved couples and the release of their wedding video titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is now up for release after facing a two-year delay. The couple, who started dating during the filming of the 2015 romantic comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in an exclusive ceremony at a lavish resort in Mahabalipuram.

The documentary, which the couple sold to Netflix, is finally on the verge of release. While an official date is yet to be confirmed, the film's runtime has been disclosed as 1 hour and 21 minutes long. It promises to offer an intimate look into Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, featuring personal anecdotes, memorable moments from their wedding, and insights into their life together.