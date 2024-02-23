Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Crakk Eyes Decent Opening despite Clash with Yami Gautam's Article 370

Hyderabad: Action star Vidyut Jammwal starrer hit the theatres on Friday after getting a positive response over its songs and trailer. With this, Vidyut continues to improve his craft as evident from the estimated day one box office opening for the film. His decent fan base is a viable theatrical draw, which seems to aid the day-one collections of his forthcoming film Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa, directed by Aditya Datt and co-starring Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson.

Crakk has a powerful trailer and on top of that, the songs have garnered a positive reception from audiences. As a result, the producers are aiming for the largest distribution possible for a Vidyut Jammwal picture. Crakk's advance bookings are decent for an action film. The large-scale actioner is actually the second most popular Hindi film for the weekend, after only the very low-budget Article 370.

According to the presales, and assuming that the Vidyut Jammwal film would receive decent walk-ups throughout the day due to its wide appeal, Crakk is expected to debut in India between Rs 2-3 crores nett. It should be mentioned that tickets for the opening day are limited to Rs 99 for standard tickets. Given its release on over 750 screens, the film is expected to gross over Rs 2 crores internationally.

While the opening is within the range of what a typical Vidyut Jammwal starrer gets, it had to be much higher because the budget for this one is quite big. Non-theatrical rights will cover approximately 70-75 percent of the costs, while the remaining 25-30 percent will require a high attendance. To recover his investments, Crakk will need to become the actor's highest single grosser.

The film has sold approximately 45K tickets PIC (PVRInox & Cinepolis) and is expected to sell roughly 50K on the opening day. Crakk should be able to open roughly 3 crores net, though this may fluctuate depending on word of mouth. Tickets for the actioner can be purchased through online ticketing outlets or at the box office.