'Joined French Circus for 14 Days': Vidyut Jammwal Opens up on Losing Crores with Debut Production Crakk

Published : 22 hours ago

After facing significant financial losses from his production debut, Vidyut Jammwal sought solace by joining a French circus for 14 days. The experience provided him clarity and inspiration to become debt-free within three months.

Vidyut Jammwal (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Actor Vidyut Jammwal ventured into film production with Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa (2024), in which he also starred. The actor-turned-producer has revealed the financial setback he faced after the movie failed at the box office, causing him to lose crores.

Speaking in an interview, Vidyut shared how he managed to recover from these losses within just three months. Instead of being weighed down by the financial setback, Vidyut took a rather unconventional path. "After the release of Crakk, I went and I joined a French circus, a friend's circus; and spent about 14 days with these elite human beings," he said. This unexpected move, as Vidyut describes, helped him gain perspective and clarity.

Upon returning, Vidyut reflected on his situation: "I came back home and I sat down and I was like 'Okay, I have lost so many crores and I had no idea I would ever lose it, so what do I do'?" Determined and focused, he formulated a plan that remarkably led to him becoming debt-free in just three months.

When questioned by friends about his recovery from the financial strain, Vidyut's answer was simple: he didn’t let stress overwhelm him but instead calmly strategised his way out of debt. The actor-producer, however, did not divulge how he reached to the debt-free phase after losing heavily in debut venture.

In Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt and featuring stars like Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Arjun Rampal, Vidyut played a pivotal role. Released on February 23, 2024, the film was produced by Vidyut himself along with Abbas Sayyed, and later streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April onwards.

