Vidyut Jammwal Detained by Railway Police for Performing Dangerous Stunts: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal was taken into custody by railway police in Mumbai after allegedly performing dangerous stunts. A photo of Jammwal looking thoughtful at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office in Bandra has surfaced online. Another picture shows him leaving the premises.

The RPF office is situated on platform No. 1 at Bandra railway station, as per reports. Sources suggest that the actor was detained for his risky stunts, though there hasn't been an official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Vidyut is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Crakk -Jeetega Toh Jiyega. The film's trailer was unveiled on February 9, teasing intense action scenes as Vidyut Jammwal faces off against Arjun Rampal in a deadly competition with only one rule: survival.

The trailer begins with Vidyut mourning his brother's death on the road before escalating into a high-stakes game at the "Maidaan," where death-defying challenges await under Arjun Rampal's command. The trailer showcases various thrilling activities like skydiving, rollerblading, and intense combat.

Adding to the intrigue, Nora Fatehi portrays a social media influencer promoting the "Maidaan," while Amy Jackson plays a determined cop striving to end the dangerous games. With its adrenaline-pumping stunts and captivating storyline, Crakk -Jeetega Toh Jiyega promises to captivate action enthusiasts. The film is scheduled for release on February 23. (With agency inputs)