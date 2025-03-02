Vidya Balan Warns Fans About Fake AI-Generated Video Circulating Online

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan recently took to social media to address the alarming issue of the abuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The actor, known for her performances in films such as Kahaani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, discovered that a deepfake video of her was doing the rounds on various social media platforms. Due to her concerns about the growing trend of AI-generated manipulations, Vidya acted quickly to state that the video was entirely fake.

In a detailed Instagram post, Vidya shared her concerns, urging her followers to be vigilant regarding the authenticity of any content they come across online. She wrote, "There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way."

The actor further explained that she had no involvement in the creation or distribution of the video and did not endorse its content in any manner. Vidya stressed that it was important to pay special emphasis on verifying all information before sharing it and warned her fans about the growing rise of misleading AI-generated content.

"Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content," she added. Vidya made her post with the hashtag #FakeAlert to help raise more awareness about the problems associated with deepfake technology, which has been increasingly used to target celebrities and public figures.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan have suffered from similar manipulations. On the professional front, Vidya's last appearance was in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also turned out to be a commercial box-office success during the Diwali festivities of 2024.