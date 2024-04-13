'It Came From a Personal Issue': Vidya Balan Opens up About Facing Witch Hunt in Bollywood

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and her Do Aur Do Pyaar co-star Pratik Gandhi attended an event recently, where Vidya talked about her experiences facing a witch hunt in the Bollywood industry. She discussed instances of body shaming, facing criticisms regarding her fashion choices, and many more.

During a conversation at the event, Vidya disclosed that she had experienced a witch hunt due to a personal conflict with someone.

"Yes, there was a witch hunt, if I have to be honest. It came from a personal issue that someone was having with me," the actor stated. She emphasised that despite the ordeal, she has emerged stronger today.

Recounting her past, Vidya recalled how her mother used to look at her from top to toe before she stepped out, causing her to lose confidence. She expressed frustration over the undue emphasis on her physical appearance and attire, questioning its significance in the larger scheme of things. She said, "Honestly, it was disproportionate because it was weight on my body, clothes that I wore, kisi ke baap ka kya jaata hai?"

Vidya also recounted feeling targeted by the Page 3 culture, where her name was unjustly invoked in unrelated articles. Despite the initial struggle with negativity and toxicity, she asserted that she now prioritises her own choices and remains unfazed by others' opinions.

"Today, I do exactly what I want and wear exactly what I want and don't care about what anyone has to say. Therefore, everyone has begun to say 'oh wow'," she stated.

Reflecting on her early career, Vidya shared that she initially deferred to costume designers and other professionals on set. However, she eventually realized the importance of asserting her own preferences and values, which led her to significant career milestones such as starring in films like Ishqiya, Paa, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and No One Killed Jessica.

