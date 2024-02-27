Vidya Balan Maintains Calm as Fan Forces Selfie at Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

Hyderabad: While paying her final respects to the ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas at his residence on Tuesday afternoon, Vidya Balan encountered an assertive fan who demanded a selfie. In a startling video circulating on social media, Vidya was captured arriving at Udhas' home when a fan abruptly approached her, pressing for a selfie.

Despite her team's attempts to discourage the fan, he persisted. Nonetheless, Vidya remained composed and chose not to engage with the fan's request.

Pankaj Udhas' funeral occurred on Tuesday, drawing tributes from various celebrities, including Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan. Heart-wrenching footage emerged online showing Udhas' wife and daughter grieving inconsolably.

Udhas passed away on February 26 in Mumbai after prolonged illness. In a statement, his family expressed deep sorrow over his demise. While family has not disclosed nature of ailment, singer Anup Jalota later disclosed Udhas' battle with pancreatic cancer, expressing sadness over the irony of his fate.

Born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat, Udhas rose to prominence in the world of ghazal music with his debut album Aahat in 1980. His rendition of Chitthi Aayee Hai for the film Naam established him as a notable figure in Bollywood music. Over the years, he released numerous albums and performed in countless live concerts, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition, including the prestigious Padma Shri award.