Vidya Balan Files Fir Against Instagram Imposter Asking for Money Misusing Her Name

Mumbai: Bollywood star Vidya Balan is the latest victim of cybercrime. The actor has reported to the Mumbai Police that someone made a fake Instagram account using her name and asked people for money. The police have started investigating the case under Section 66 (C) of the IT Act.

Balan is an ardent social media user and known for her online presence, where she shares videos and reels loved by her fans. However, someone misusing her name for financial gain has caused her serious trouble. The police revealed that the culprit created a fake Instagram account and a Gmail account in Vidya Balan's name. They contacted people in the Bollywood industry, promising them jobs in exchange for money.

Upon learning about this, Vidya Balan lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police, leading to the registration of an FIR. The investigation is underway. Previously, Vidya had mentioned the fake account in her Instagram stories.

On the work front, she is gearing up to join the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, reprising her role as Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan, who starred in the second installment and will also lead in the third, welcomed Vidya on board. The third part will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second. The franchise's producer, Bhushan Kumar, expressed excitement about continuing the series, promising a thrilling experience for the audience. The film is set to release this Diwali.