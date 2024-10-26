Vidya Balan Falls on Stage During Ami Je Tomar 3.0 with Madhuri Dixit: See What Happens Next

Hyderabad: Recently, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan brought the house down at an event in Mumbai, captivating audiences with their stunning performance of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. What truly stole the spotlight, however, was Vidya's remarkable poise when she accidentally fell during the performance.

Instead of faltering after the fall on stage, Vidya gracefully continued dancing confidently. Vidya later expressed her long-standing wish to perform alongside Madhuri, reminiscing about the first time she saw her iconic number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. "Today, one of my dreams came true. I wished to dance like her, and although I fell, it was with the incredible Madhuri Dixit," she said, highlighting the respect she holds for her co-star.

Vidya Balan Falls on Stage During Ami Je Tomar 3.0 with Madhuri Dixit (Video: ANI)

Their performance was a visual treat, set against the backdrop of traditional attire that evoked the elegance of royal courtesans. Madhuri and Vidya's chemistry and skill brought a powerful dynamic to the stage, creating a memorable face-off that fans had eagerly anticipated.

Kartik Aaryan, who stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared his excitement about witnessing this iconic collaboration. "From the moment it was announced, we were all thrilled. Watching Madhuri ji and Vidya ji perform together was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he remarked, emphasizing the special nature of the event.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to blend horror and comedy seamlessly, much like its predecessors. The film features a star-studded cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and of course, the captivating duo of Madhuri and Vidya.

Recently, the makers unveiled the second song from the film, Jaana Samjho Na, which further builds anticipation. Kartik shared the video on Instagram, expressing his enthusiasm for the track, which is a contemporary remake of a beloved original by Aditya Rikhari. The new version features vocals from Aditya and Tulsi Kumar, while the music is crafted by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari.

The film's title track has already generated significant buzz, showcasing a blend of talent from Neeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh, and international star Pitbull. With catchy beats and a fusion of traditional and modern elements, the music is set to enthrall audiences.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for its release on November 1, it faces stiff competition from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Both films have stirred excitement among fans, promising a thrilling box office showdown this Diwali.