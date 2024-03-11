Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz Starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar Gets New Release Date

Hyderabad: Actors Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz are all geared up to collaborate in the upcoming romantic drama titled Do Aur Do Pyaar. On Monday, the makers of the movie revealed a new poster, announcing a shift in its release date from March 29 to April 19 this year, when it will hit the theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan shared the poster of the movie along with a caption that read, "Love may be unpredictable, but it's utterly intoxicating #DoAurDoPyaar arriving in cinemas on 19th April. (sic)" The romantic drama also features Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy, promising a delightful exploration of love, laughter, and modern relationships.

Apart from Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan is engaged in other exciting projects as well. Recently, the actor teased her involvement in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 through a video shared on X.

In this installment, she is set to reprise her iconic role as Manjulika opposite Kartik Aaryan, whose character is known as Rooh Baba in the film. The video showcases the duo dancing to the song Mere Dholna, generating anticipation for the forthcoming release.

Kartik Aaryan had previously expressed his excitement for Vidya Balan's participation in the movie through social media. The first film in the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, was a box office success and developed a devoted fan base. Its sequel, released on May 20, 2022, featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in prominent roles.

With the much-awaited third film set to hit theatres on Diwali 2024, movie enthusiasts can anticipate another thrilling experience in the horror-comedy franchise.