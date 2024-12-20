Viduthalai Part 2 X Review: Vijay Sethupathi Shines, Second Half 'Masterpiece', but Vetrimaaran's Film Feels 'Preachy' to Some

Hyderabad: The buzz around Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, is hard to ignore. With the film hitting screens today, December 20, there is a wave of excitement in Kollywood. The sequel, which stars the ever versatile Vijay Sethupathi, is bound to captivate audiences with its gritty storytelling and intense performances. Social media reactions have been flooding in, and they paint a picture of a film that blends powerful emotions with hard-hitting political drama.

Where the first part focused on Constable Kumaresan, played by Soori, this sequel dives into the backstory of Perumal Vaathiyaar (Vijay Sethupathi). It explores his journey from a humble union leader to the head of the Makkal Padai. The narrative unfolds a gripping saga of conflict, as Perumal’s path crosses with that of Kumaresan in a dramatic showdown of ideologies. As the two characters' worlds collide, the film promises to delve deeper into their contrasting lives and the forces that shape them.

Bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner and Vetrimaaran's own Grass Root Film Company, the sequel boasts a stellar team behind it. The music, composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja and cinematographer R Velraj's visually arresting frames put together on edit table by R Ramar, Viduthalai Part 2 has brought many of Vetrimaaran's frequent collaborators together.

Adapted from Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan, Viduthalai Part 2 continues its two-part journey, delving deeper into the ideological clash between a police officer and a separatist leader. The film brings together a star-studded ensemble cast, with Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and Rajiv Menon reprising their roles. New additions, such as Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap, promise to further elevate the drama.

Vijay Sethupathi’s performance has been the highlight for many viewers, with fans applauding his portrayal of Perumal Vaathiyaar. The action sequences are raw and intense, with his character's journey and inner conflicts being portrayed with remarkable depth. The gripping screenplay, particularly the powerful dialogues, has also drawn attention for its ability to maintain tension and build the story's emotional arc.

Vetrimaaran, known for his bold and realistic filmmaking, has kept the audience on the edge of their seats with this continuation of the narrative. The cliffhanger at the end of the first part only added to the anticipation for Viduthalai Part 2. Fans were eager to see how the film would resolve the fates of its characters, and Vetrimaaran has certainly delivered on that promise.

Social media users have been quick to share their thoughts, with many praising the film's intense start and the riveting flashback sequences that explore Perumal's journey.

One fan wrote, "A gripping start with intense, hard-hitting moments! The flashback delves deep into Perumal's journey, brilliantly portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi." The political dialogues also stand out, blending ideology with drama. However, some felt that the film occasionally veered into preachy territory, with a few scenes feeling stretched. Still, the performances more than make up for it.

Fans have been particularly vocal about Vijay Sethupathi's remarkable performance, with many even predicting another National Award in his future. A viewer shared, "Vijay Sethupathi's performance is incredible, another National Award loading!" The second half, described as a "terrific" experience by many, has left the audience eagerly anticipating the next part of the story.

Not all reactions have been positive, however. A few critics have found the film to be a bit too preachy, with one commenting, "The movie is much preaching and boring... Why do we have to pay to watch a director's preachy film?" Nevertheless, for the majority, Viduthalai Part 2 stands as one of the finest sequels in Tamil cinema, with many calling it "Kollywood's second-best sequel after Singam 2."

The buzz around Viduthalai Part 2 suggests that Vetrimaaran's direction, strong performances, and interesting story have raised expectations. Will it match the success of Part 1? Only time will tell.