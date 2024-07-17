Viduthalai Part 2: Vijay Sethupathi Stuns In Contrasting Avatars In First-Look Posters - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming Tamil-language period crime thriller, Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, unveiled the first look posters of the movie on Wednesday. Directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Ilavarasu, all of whom will reprise their roles from the first film.

Taking to Instagram, production house RS Infotainment shared the first-look posters and wrote in the caption, "Step into the world of #ViduthalaiPart2, where the fury of Vaathiyar unfolds. Directed by the master #VetriMaaran. An #Ilaiyaraaja Musical #ViduthalaiPart2FirstLook #ValourAndLove."

The two posters offer a striking contrast, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi in two distinct avatars. In one, he exudes intensity, sporting a rugged look with bloodstains on his shirt and holding a dagger in his hand. The other poster presents a more serene atmosphere, featuring Vijay alongside Manju Warrier, as they stroll peacefully, with smiles on their faces.

Viduthalai Part 1, which was released in 2023, marked Soori's debut as a lead, with Vijay portraying a significant role in the story, contributing to its phenomenal success, which resonated with audiences in both Tamil and Telugu languages. As the sequel, Viduthalai Part 2, nears completion, with filming reportedly in its final stages, the makers are gearing up for a release by the end of the year.

With music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, the highly anticipated sequel also features other talented actors including Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, and Munnar Ramesh, who will reprise their roles, promising to deliver another cinematic masterpiece.