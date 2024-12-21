Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 7.65 Cr Gross in Tamil Nadu, Biggest Opening for Vijay Sethupathi-Vetrimaaran Pair

Hyderabad: December 20 marked the much-awaited release of Viduthalai Part 2, a film directed by Vetrimaaran and headlined by Vijay Sethupathi. This film is the second part of the director's politically charged narrative layered with power, oppression, and resistance. With a gap of over a year since the release of Viduthalai 1 in March 2023, the expectations surrounding Viduthalai 2 have been high. And so far, the film seems to be living up to the buzz, both in terms of critical reception and box office numbers.

Vetrimaaran, who has built a reputation for helming National Award-winning films like Aadukalam, Visaranai, and Asuran, is back with another intense, thought-provoking film. Early reviews of Viduthalai 2 highlight its compelling storytelling and socio-political themes, marking it as one of the most politically charged films yet by Vetrimaaran.

The response to Viduthalai 2 at the box office has been promising. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in a net collection of Rs 7 crore on its opening day in India. Notably, the Tamil version of Viduthalai 2 earned Rs 6.6 crore net, while the Telugu version contributed an additional Rs 0.4 crore. Viduthalai 2's opening day performance is a significant leap compared to the first part, which earned Rs 3.5 crore on its day 1 in March 2023. The film ended its theatrical run with Rs 60 crore.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Viduthalai Part 2 has grossed Rs 7.65 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. He also mentioned that this is the highest day 1 collection for both, Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi.

With Viduthalai 2, Vetrimaaran tells a story that delves deep into systemic oppression, social inequality, and the forces that keep power structures in place. Unlike its predecessor, which primarily followed the story of Constable Kumaresan (played by Soori), a newly recruited cop grappling with the harsh realities of his unit and the treatment of villagers by the authorities, Viduthalai 2 shifts focus to the story of Vaathiyaar (Vijay Sethupathi), a key character who puts up a fight against the flawed system.

With Viduthalai 2, Vetrimaaran seemingly aims to ignite a spark in audiences. He encourages them to critically examine the political and social landscape. Question the systems that favour the powerful and, needless to say, he is nudging the viewers to confront uncomfortable truths.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Known for his remarkable ability to bring depth and genuineness to any character, Sethupathi’s as Vaathiyaar is captivating. The film also features talented actors such as Manju Warrier, Soori, and Chetan, each of whom contributes to the film's powerful narrative.

The legendary Ilaiyaraaja lends his musical genius to the film with his evocative score. Cinematography by R Velraj and editing by R Ramar further enhance the storytelling, making Viduthalai 2 a visually striking and emotionally stirring experience. The film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore, and despite a few minor cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film retains its raw energy and impactful storytelling with an A certificate. For those who value films that provoke thought, Viduthalai 2 offers more than enough to chew on in 170 minutes.