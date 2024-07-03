Video: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with Script at Bhansali's Office, Is It Time for Some 'Love & War'?

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor is currently engrossed in the filming of Ramayana, and simultaneously preparing for another project, Love & War. This upcoming film marks a reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir Kapoor's recent visit to Bhansali's Mumbai office on Wednesday, where he was spotted with a script in hand, suggests he's gearing up for the film.

Ranbir arrived at the office in style in his swanky car. He looked dapper in a blue shirt and matching pants, paired with white sneakers. His clean-shaven look added to his handsome demeanour as he waved and gave a thumbs-up to the paparazzi. Before entering the building, he posed for a few photos, giving fans a glimpse of his excitement for the project.

The Love & War team officially announced the film on social media in January 2024, sharing an image signed by the lead actors, along with a Christmas 2025 release date. According to reports, Ranbir is expected to begin filming his solo portions towards the end of 2024, with Alia joining him by January 2025. A source revealed that Ranbir will complete his work on Ramayana by July, after which he'll focus on preparing for Love & War.