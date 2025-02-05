Vidaamuyarchi's Double Digit Advance Sales Signal Huge Opening for Ajith Kumar Starrer; Early Morning Shows Approved

Hyderabad: Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar is all set to take over the silver screen with his highly anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi. His first film of the year will be hitting theatres tomorrow (February 6). Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, the film has already generated a lot of buzz, bolstered by double-digit advance ticket sales, setting the stage for a blockbuster return at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi was originally supposed to be released on Pongal in January 2025. However, the film was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. It marks Ajith's return after more than two years since his last release Thunivu in 2023.

According to a Sacnilk report, the film earned Rs 15.97 crore from advance sales, with 5,16,503 tickets sold across India as per Wednesday 7 pm. Tamil Nadu alone accounts for nearly Rs 7.45 crore of total advance sales. With these numbers, the Ajith starrer is set to have a tremendous opening, with high hopes for a fantastic box-office run. With just one day to go, fans are excited to watch Ajith onscreen.

The Tamil Nadu government has granted special permission for early morning screenings of Vidaamuyarchi, with a special show beginning at 9 a.m. on February 6th, in addition to normal screenings throughout the day. This move has been highly appreciated by Ajith's loyal fanbase. The government has approved a total of five screenings per day for this special event, with the last show concluding at 2 PM.

With the advance booking figures already setting high expectations, Vidaamuyarchi will likely surpass the box-office collections of some major hits in Tamil cinema, including Vijay's The Code, which recorded Rs 31 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu. Early predictions indicate that Vidaamuyarchi could gross more than Rs 35 crore in its opening day in the state.