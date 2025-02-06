Vidaamuyarchi X Review: Is Ajith Kumar Starrer Perfect Blend of Romance and Action? Find Out Here

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi hit theatres on Thursday with his fans thronging to catch the first-day first-show across India. The film earlier slated to release on Pongal 2025 was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. However, the delay only added to the buzz around the film with his fans taking to X to share their reviews of the actioner.

The film has been garnering praise from all quarters with minor negative reviews for its pacing. Giving the film 4 stars out of 5, film critic and business analyst Ramesh Bala in his review of Ajith's 62nd film Vidaamuyarchi wrote: "#VidaaMuyarchi [4/5] : Excellent Romance.. Suspense.. Action.. #AK at his Best.. 🔥"

A fan took to X and wrote: "One Word Review! 📮“INDUSTRY HIT” - THE BEST HOLLYWOOD STANDARD MOVIE MADE IN INDIA 🏆💥" Another one shared: "Extraordinary Second Half!! Another example for Content always wins. #MagizhThirumeni focused more on Story than Cliches. #AjithKumar As an actor wins big. A treat for cinephiles."

Another review of the film focused on Ajith's top form, Magizh Thirumeni’s sharp direction and Anirudh's music that kept the film alive. The social media user also called it a must-watch film for fans of the actor.

Another fan shared a lengthy review giving the film 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote: "Superb performance by #AjithKumar. He carries the film on his shoulders🥵🔥💪🏻#Trisha is very beautiful and her character is very important for the story to move forward. Arjun, Aarv, Regina Cassandra These three have done a neat Performance."

Sharing the highlights and some shortcomings, he added: "AK x Arjun face-off, Car fight and Action Sequences are major highlights moments🥵Excellent Visuals. Decent First Half followed by Average second half. Director #MagizhThirumeni's making Good but Screenplay could have been better and Interesting.. Despite some flaws in some places, the film kept moving without getting boring. Overall, it's a Decent action thriller.. WATCHABLE🤝"

However, a rare negative review stated: "Disciplined film with no hero worship factors.. But Slow paced and non engaging predictable screenplay lets it down.. #AjithKumar and cast acting and making good."

Talking about the film, Vidaamuyarchi is adapted from the 1997 American film Breakdown. It is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian, who are all hailed for their parts in the film in the first day X reviews by netizens.