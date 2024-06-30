Vidaamuyarchi First Look out, Ajith Kumar Looks Dapper as Ever, Makers Promise a Gripping Tale of Perseverance and Grit

Hyderabad: The announcement of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has set the internet abuzz. Fans have eagerly awaited the unveiling of the first look poster, which finally happened today, June 30, on social media.

The poster features Ajith Kumar clad in all-black attire, walking through a desert with a duffel bag in hand. Shared on their official platform, X (formerly Twitter), the makers captioned it: "Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi; Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit."

This film marks the first collaboration between Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar and boasts a stellar cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and others.

In a recent interview, Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra confirmed the film's aim for a Diwali release this year. Additionally, Arjun Sarja revealed plans for the crew to shoot in Azerbaijan, with only a fraction of the film yet to be completed, featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.