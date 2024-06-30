Vidaamuyarchi First Look out, Ajith Kumar Looks Dapper as Ever, Makers Promise a Gripping Tale of Perseverance and Grit

Hyderabad: The announcement of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has set the internet abuzz. Fans have eagerly awaited the unveiling of the first look poster, which finally happened today, June 30, on social media.
The poster features Ajith Kumar clad in all-black attire, walking through a desert with a duffel bag in hand. Shared on their official platform, X (formerly Twitter), the makers captioned it: "Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi; Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit."
This film marks the first collaboration between Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar and boasts a stellar cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and others.
In a recent interview, Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra confirmed the film's aim for a Diwali release this year. Additionally, Arjun Sarja revealed plans for the crew to shoot in Azerbaijan, with only a fraction of the film yet to be completed, featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.
Vidaamuyarchi is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Om Prakash, and editing by NB Srikanth.
Ajith Kumar's fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen since his last theatrical release, Yennai Arindhaal, over a year and a half ago. Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, another exciting project in the works is Good, Bad, Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, slated for Pongal/Sankranti 2025, featuring a diverse cast including Telugu actor Suneel, and speculations about stars like Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, and Naslen joining the ensemble.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good, Bad, Ugly has Devi Sri Prasad composing music, with Abhinandan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty handling cinematography and editing duties respectively.
